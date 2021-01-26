Party of three! Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner became parents on January 18.

“Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl🥰 Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21,” Barrett captioned a pic on Instagram that partially showed their newborn on Monday, January 25, while her husband shared the same photo and wrote, “Baylah May Foehner The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.” Foehner also commented on Barrett’s post, “What an honor to be your husband. Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife!”

The American Idol alums announced in August that the Pennsylvania native, 20, was pregnant. “And then there were three,” she captioned her reveal at the time. “Psalm 127:3. #babyfoehner.”

As for the “Southern Hallelujah” singer, 24, he wrote, “I have the most amazing wife in the world. I can’t possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God! ‘Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.'”

The “I Hope” singer debuted her baby bump while performing at the ACM Awards the following month and continued to document her progress via Instagram.

She and Foehner met and fell in love on season 16 of the ABC show. In October 2019, they tied the knot in Texas, seven months after their engagement.

While celebrating their first anniversary in October, Barrett gushed about her “other half” while sharing throwback photos on social media. “I will forever be grateful for how selfless and loving you are towards me,” she wrote. “Never in a million years, would I have thought I’d end up with the most southern, charming, kind, and smart man, from the pines of E Texas. Thank you for leading our family the way that you do. You are my perfect fit, in every way. I am so blessed.”

The Texas native called their marriage his “highest privilege” at the time, writing via Instagram: “I’ve gotten to see over these 365 days just how much I need you and how useless I’d be without you. You have become the closest friend I never knew I’d have. You forgive and forgive and forgive some more and when you see the worst in me, you love me.”