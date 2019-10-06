



A cause for celebration! Former American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner officially tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, October 5.

Barrett, 19, and Foehner, 23, said “I do” in Garrison, Texas. The couple confirmed the nuptials via Instagram on Sunday, October 6.

“Officially a Mrs. 💗💍,” Barrett wrote, accompanying a pic of the pair on their wedding day.

Foehner, meanwhile, added a sweet message of his own as he posted the same photo. “I made her a Foehner. 🤵🏻,” he wrote. “Baby, we did it!”

Ahead of their nuptials, Foehner posted a cute video of the now-married pair laughing as they were filmed practicing their first dance. “Always amazed that this woman would want to dance with me,” he captioned the video post on Thursday, October 3. “I consider it one of my greatest privileges. Also can anyone guess what we are dancing for? 😎#babyletsdothis.”

Barrett, for her part, promoted her then-fiancé’s new single, “Baby, Let’s Do This,” before their Texas wedding. The new track details Foehner’s plans to start a life his now-wife. “We can be in Vegas by morning / Find us one of them drive-thru chapels / And a preacher who looks like Elvis,” he sings.

Barrett and Foehner met as contestants on ABC’s American Idol reboot in 2018. Though Foehner was cut after making it to the Top 5, Barrett ended the season in third place. They got engaged in March of this year.

“Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride,” Foehner wrote via Instagram. “Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner!”

Barrett and Foehner were not the only couple to come out of their run on American Idol. During the show’s 16th season finale, winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson confirmed that they were dating as well.

“Well, Maddie is my pal and I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood week,” Hutchinson, 20, told host Ryan Seacrest at the time. “She actually happens to be my girlfriend.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in April, the couple opened up about whether they were eager to wed soon.

“I know we want to get married, but we have a lot of other stuff to focus on this year and stuff, you know?” Poppe, 21, told the publication. “We’re gonna wait.”

Hutchinson then joked, “She’s gonna drop her album. I’m gonna focus on not getting evicted, you know? We have our own passions that we’re pursuing.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!