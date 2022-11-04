Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a divorce settlement two months after their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the former couple amicably reached an agreement on October 24 in the County of Davidson in Tennessee. The filing also states that both Ballerini, 29, and Evans, 37, “have vacated” their Nashville home and the pair have listed the property for sale.

The documents also state that the twosome also had a prenuptial agreement and divided household furniture and other personal property.

The country music stars tied the knot in December 2017, one year after Evans popped the question. Ballerini originally filed for divorce in August, according to documents obtained by Us at that time, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The “Half of My Hometown” songstress took to social media to announce her decision.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram Story at that time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

The Australia native, meanwhile, hinted that he wasn’t as on board to end the relationship. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote via Instagram hours after Ballerini shared her message. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

A source told Us in August that the musicians had been “working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy” before they filed for divorce. “They ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate,” the insider said.

In October, the Tennessee native addressed her decision to call it quits with her ex husband and the impact it had on her new album. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” she shared during an interview on CBS Mornings. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

She added: “It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work, and that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.’”