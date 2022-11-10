Ahead of country music’s biggest night, exes Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans appeared to be “keeping their distance” from one another, a source exclusively tells Us. The former couple attended pre-CMAs press events on “opposite days” so they seemingly “wouldn’t run into each other,” the insider says.
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans ‘Never Crossed Paths’ During 2022 CMA Awards, Plus More You Didn’t See on TV
What happens in Nashville, doesn’t stay in Nashville! While the 2022 Country Music Association Awards may be over — Us Weekly has exclusive details about what fans didn’t see on TV.
Ahead of country music’s biggest night, exes Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans appeared to be “keeping their distance” from one another, a source exclusively tells Us. The former couple attended pre-CMAs press events on “opposite days” so they seemingly “wouldn’t run into each other,” the insider says.
The Aussie crooner, 37, appeared to avoid his ex-wife, 29, on Wednesday, November 9, as he stepped out on the CMAs red carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT. Evans arrived solo and made time to talk to fans, the source tells Us, noting that the “Day Drunk” singer was seen taking pictures with fans who were waiting outside of the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Ballerini, for her part, didn’t arrive to the awards show until closer to the event kick off. Once inside, the Tennessee native was seen mingling with fellow nominees before she took her seat at one of the floor tables.
“Morgan wasn’t seated anywhere near her table,” the insider explains. “They were not seen together at all — and never crossed paths while the show was going on.”
The “Peter Pan” singer and the “Kiss Somebody” crooner announced their split in August and Ballerini filed for divorce that same month.
“They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the twosome “privately separated at one point” before giving their relationship another shot.
The duo, who tied the knot in December 2017, “ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate,” the insider explained. Us confirmed in November that the exes had amicably reached a divorce settlement.
Despite their recent split, both Evans and Ballerini appeared to be in good spirits on Wednesday. “Morgan was very friendly and made sure to stop and talk with everyone on the red carpet,” the eyewitness tells Us.
The “Miss Me More” songstress — who was nominated for Single of the Year — was “hugging a lot of the musicians” as she came in and out of the arena, the insider says. “She was constantly smiling and goofing off when she interacted with her fellow nominees during breaks.”
Keeping Their Distance
While Ballerini was seen getting up and down throughout the awards show — and mingling with multiple artists — she was never seen with her ex-husband, per the insider.
Mini Concert Experience
Attendees were treated to a multi-stage event throughout the night. In addition to the two main stages, which were hidden behind a gold bar barricade, there was a small stage in the middle of the venue, which allowed fans to get up close and personal with the artists, including Cole Swindell.
Super Fan
When “Buy Dirt” took home the trophy for Song of the Year, no one was happier than CMAs cohost Luke Bryan, who is featured on Jordan Davis’ track. The Georgia native was seen “jumping up and down” beside the stage, per the source, who notes that Bryan was getting ready to go on camera but was so excited he couldn’t focus.
Drink Up!
During the show, beer was brought to the nominee’s tables — as was food — so the stars didn’t have to get up. In addition to cocktails and Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, many of the artists were spotted holding red solo cups while cheering on their pals, the insider tells Us.
Not a Fan
Miranda Lambert appeared to be unimpressed by CMAs cohost Peyton Manning’s joke about her fragrance collection. The rest of the crowd, however, cheered nonstop for the former NFL player as he trolled his brother Eli Manning and Bryan.
Date Night
Carrie Underwood joined her husband, Mike Fisher, at their table following her “Hate My Heart” performance. The duo were seen chatting and getting close as they enjoyed the rest of the show. “They seemed very in sync,” the source adds.
'American Idol' Reunion
The “Country On” crooner gave his fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie a big hug off camera before the “Hello” singer took the stage to announce one of the night’s awards.
Winning Duo
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless brought the audience to their feet not once, but twice during their duet for “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman was among the first of the celebrities to give the musicians a standing ovation.
Lainey Wilson’s Biggest Fan
Lambert was “overjoyed” when Lainey Wilson took home the award for Best New Artist, the insider says. The “Bluebird” songstress was seen clapping and “whooping it up” from her seat — which was located at Wilson’s table.
Throwbacks
During commercial breaks, attendees watched old clips from past CMAs, including performances by Jewel, Blake Shelton and more.
The Legend
Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, were spotted singing along to Dierks Bentley’s rendition of Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” as the CMAs honored the artist with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Change Game
Ballerini had a total of four outfit changes throughout the night, including her denim mini dress and floral calf high boots she wore while singing “You’re Drunk, Go Home” with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. The “Half of My Hometown” songstress arrived in a Balenciaga gown and later switched into a bright green dress. Following her performance, she slipped into a bodycon red frock to end the night.
Winner, Winner
All the nominees took home bottles of Beringer Bros. wine, which was the official wine sponsor of the awards show, and custom leather holders. Recipients included Breland, Chris Janson, Lee Brice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nate Smith and Pillbox Patti.