While the 2022 Country Music Association Awards may be over — Us Weekly has exclusive details about what fans didn't see on TV.

Ahead of country music’s biggest night, exes Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans appeared to be “keeping their distance” from one another, a source exclusively tells Us. The former couple attended pre-CMAs press events on “opposite days” so they seemingly “wouldn’t run into each other,” the insider says.

The Aussie crooner, 37, appeared to avoid his ex-wife, 29, on Wednesday, November 9, as he stepped out on the CMAs red carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT. Evans arrived solo and made time to talk to fans, the source tells Us, noting that the “Day Drunk” singer was seen taking pictures with fans who were waiting outside of the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Ballerini, for her part, didn’t arrive to the awards show until closer to the event kick off. Once inside, the Tennessee native was seen mingling with fellow nominees before she took her seat at one of the floor tables.

“Morgan wasn’t seated anywhere near her table,” the insider explains. “They were not seen together at all — and never crossed paths while the show was going on.”

The “Peter Pan” singer and the “Kiss Somebody” crooner announced their split in August and Ballerini filed for divorce that same month.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the twosome “privately separated at one point” before giving their relationship another shot.

The duo, who tied the knot in December 2017, “ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate,” the insider explained. Us confirmed in November that the exes had amicably reached a divorce settlement.

Despite their recent split, both Evans and Ballerini appeared to be in good spirits on Wednesday. “Morgan was very friendly and made sure to stop and talk with everyone on the red carpet,” the eyewitness tells Us.

The “Miss Me More” songstress — who was nominated for Single of the Year — was “hugging a lot of the musicians” as she came in and out of the arena, the insider says. “She was constantly smiling and goofing off when she interacted with her fellow nominees during breaks.”

