Great minds think alike! The 2022 Country Music Association Awards red carpet was colored blue.

The biggest names in entertainment and music arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in different shades of the vibrant hue.

Carrie Underwood, who is up for Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, turned heads in a dainty sky blue gown that featured contrasting silk fabric in a layered handkerchief design. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The hitmaker, 39, paired the number with matching azure pumps.

Katy Perry graced the venue in a denim jumpsuit by Marques’ Almeida. The dramatic ensemble came in a light wash shade and was equipped with a corset bodice and wide-leg pants that were adorned with a massive bow. Additional details included a distressed hem and dark coloring at the waist. Perry, 38, completed the look with sparkly pointed-toe pumps.

Jessica Chastain also dazzled Us in blue. The redheaded beauty, 45, donned a sequin frock by Gucci. The figure-hugging piece was covered in crystals and featured a lace-lined bodice and sexy spaghetti straps.

Another standout cerulean moment came from Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter — who both rocked an aqua creation by Balenciaga. The singers stepped onto the red carpet in the label’s long glove-sleeve Stretch Gown, which retails for $3,550. The silhouette-framing design is equipped with a round neck and a sexy open back. Porter made the look her own by cutting off the hand coverings. (Kim Kardashian famously sported the dress at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.)

Reba McEntire was the epitome of glamour in a velvet gown that was made with draping at the waist.

The celebration is hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and includes performances by Underwood, Miranda Lambert and more.

Country favorites Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Lambert, 39, and Luke Combs all scored nominations. Maren Morris, for her part, earned a coveted Album of the Year nod for Humble Quest.

Lainey Wilson is leading the pack with an impressive six nods, including one for New Artist of the Year.

“I’m speechless. While I try to find the words just know that I’m blown away and so so honored and proud to be nominated,” the “Heart Like a Truck” songstress, 30, gushed via Instagram when nominations were announced. “Thank you to the entire country music community!”