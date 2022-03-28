Can’t stop, won’t stop! Stars may have gotten all glammed up for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, but they didn’t just have one dress for the evening. After the show wrapped, many celebs made their way to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in entirely new (and very fashion-forward) looks.

From dramatic gowns and flowing trains to pops of color and glitz galore, there was no shortage of eye-catching couture at the star-studded afterparty, which took place in Los Angeles.

Some celebs like Jessica Chastain, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall walked the red carpet for the second time in one evening. Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked not one, but two dresses at the Oscars, switched into her third outfit of the evening — and it was hand-down her best look of the night.

The 27-year-old singer stunned in a custom gown by Monôt. The cream-colored dress featured cutouts along the hips and stunning train. She accessorized the look with a matching clutch.

While a handful of celebs popped on over from the main event, other big names made their grand debut at the late evening soirée — and they certainly brought the drama.

Take Kim Kardashian, for example. The 41-year-old Skims founder stepped out in a Balenciaga bodycon dress. While the silhouette has certainly become her go-to in recently months, she did switch things up when it came to color. Rather than opt for her basic black, she rocked a bright blue. Paired with metallic sunglasses, the entire ensemble gave off an extra-terrestrial vibe.

And it didn’t take long for fans to start commenting on the mom of four’s fashion, with fans drawing comparison to the Smurfs and a blue highlighter. “She sure loves a good attached glove,” a user quipped, while another added a meme of a smurf.

Kendall Jenner also stepped on the scene at the afterparty, wearing a dress that a bit of a departure from her signature slinky style. The 26-year-old model wore a dramatic lace and tulle strapless number from Balenciaga — and had her hair pulled up into a sleek pony.

To see all these looks and more, keep scrolling. From Kourtney Kardashian to Heidi Klum, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details on what everyone wore, ahead.