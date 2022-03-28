Dapper dudes! The Oscars saw it’s fair share of stunning gowns, but it was the well-dressed men of the night that brought the heat.

From the second the men started stepping foot on the red carpet outside Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 27, it was clear they were ones to watch. Because with colorful tuxedos, eye-catching prints and jewels to boot, the actors proved they can serve up some serious style.

A handful of stars kept it classic with well-tailored and traditional tuxedos. Take Andrew Garfield for example. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s gorgeous Saint Laurent suit (and his good looks!) obviously landed him on our hottest hunks list.

But he wasn’t the only one to make Us swoon. From Timothée Chalamet‘s shirtless Louis Vuitton outfit to Wesley Snipes‘ Givenchy short suit, there was no shortage of stylish studs at the Academy Awards.

To see all of these men and more, keep scrolling. Because from Bradley Cooper to Jamie Dornan, Us Weekly’s Stylish has the details on what your favorite star’s wore, ahead.