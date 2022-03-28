Bring on the bling! The 2022 Oscars served up some unbelievable glitz and glam. And while a handful of dresses sent jaws dropping, it was the stars next-level jewelry that took their looks over the top. From massive necklaces to chunky rings and everything in between, there was no shortage of sparkle on the Sunday, March 27, red carpet.

Jewelry houses like Messika, Tiffany & Co, Bulgari and De Beers pulled out all the stops for the soriée, frosting everyone from Kirstin Dunst to Vanessa Hudgens. While all the stars shined at the big event, there were 10 celebs that packed a little extra punch in the diamond department. And lucky for you, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details on who wore what.

While the simple subtlety of a statement ring or studs can be seriously chic, we’re kicking off our roundup by shining a line on the stars who brought the most sparkle. First and foremost? Zoë Kravitz. The 33-year-old actress opted for a 36-carat (!!!) oval diamond and fancy pink diamond necklace from Kwait. She also donned 3-carat oval diamond studs from the jewelry house. The glitz was the perfect addition to her stunning pale pink Saint Laurent gown.

Another star the blew Us away? Zendaya! From her gorgeous Valentino two-piece set to the 13-carat Bulgari Serpenti stunner hanging on her neck, there’s no denying that the Dune actress sparkled down the red carpet. While her choker was the star of the show, her bracelet bling was also up to par. She stacked a handful of pavé diamond bangles from the brand.

Rings certainly had their time to shine too, with a handful of celebs wearing statement pieces. Billie Eilish was all about the ring bling, stepping out in a stunning piece from Fred Leighton. The rings, which matched her earrings, were created from a 19th Century Antique Diamond Star Tiara. Per the original design, the rose cut diamond stars were made to be detachable and worn as pendants, brooches or hair pins.

To see all this bling and more, keep scrolling. Because from Nicole Kidman’s Harry Winston gems to Mila Kunis’ stunning Messika ring, Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing the details on who wore what, ahead.