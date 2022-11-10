Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet

She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.

Underwood attended the soiree with her husband, Mike Fisher, who matched her in a navy suit.

The night is a big one for the Oklahoma native as she’s up for Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She won Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 ceremony.

Later in the evening, Underwood is set to hit the stage with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert — who is also a contender in the Entertainer of the Year and Female of the Year categories — to honor musical legend Loretta Lynn following her death in early October. The iconic artist’s family confirmed her passing in a statement to the Associated Press on October 4.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” Lynn’s family told the Associated Press in a statement. Lynn was best known for her hits “Blue Kentucky Girl,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin'”

Last year, Underwood performed alongside Jason Aldean for the global TV premiere of their track “If I Didn’t Love You.” For the duet, Underwood rocked a tulle skirt with a sexy black bodice.

The 2022 celebration is hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” the “One Margarita” crooner said in an August statement. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider cohosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”