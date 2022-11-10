Lookin’ good! Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Brian Kelley and more country crooners showcased their killer style at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

Bryan, 46 — who served as host alongside Peyton Manning during the Wednesday, November 9, ceremony — tapped Tom Ford for his red carpet look, rocking a classic black tuxedo from the luxury label. The glossy getup perfectly complemented his wife Caroline Bryan‘s animal print dress that featured a halter construction and a cascading train.

Davis, 34, for his part, looked timeless in a navy blue double-breasted blazer that was equipped with black accents. The ceremony was a special affair for the Louisiana native as he took home the Song of the Year award for his track “Buy Dirt” featuring Bryan. Davis was also nominated for Single of the Year but lost to Cody Johnson‘s “‘Till You Can’t.”

Lynch, 37, brought color to the soiree, sporting a burgundy suit. The “Small Town Boy” artist paired the getup with a matching button-up. He added a bit of contrast with a taupe cowboy hat and matching Chelsea boots.

Kelly, 37, followed suit, also donning a cowboy hat and boots. He also was trendy in textures, wearing a blue velvet jacket and tailored trousers. Underneath, he wore a light blue Oxford shirt.

In addition to fashion, the celebration included dazzling performances by Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson and Kelsea Ballerini. Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert also hit the stage to deliver a tribute to Loretta Lynn.

Opening the show with a medley of Lynn’s music, Underwood, 39, sang “You Ain’t Woman Enough” while Lambert, 39, and McEntire, 67, performed “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’” and “You’re Looking At Country,” respectively. The trio closed with the songwriter’s 1971 song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Lynn — who became the first woman to win the CMA for Entertainer of the Year in 1972 — died at age 90 in October.

All three women were close to the late icon, with McEntire and Underwood collaborating with Lynn on her March 2021 song “Still Woman Enough.” Lambert, for her part, recorded a version of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in 2010 with Lynn and Sheryl Crow.

The country music superstar’s family confirmed news of her passing in a statement to the Associated Press on October 4. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read.

Keep scrolling to the best dressed men at the 2022 CMAs: