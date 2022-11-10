Twinning! Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter channeled Kim Kardashian with their matching dresses at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

“My first ever @CMA awards,” Porter, 32, captioned Instagram photos of her look for the Wednesday, November 9, event. She donned a blue, long sleeve Balenciaga gown for the occasion, the same one worn by Ballerini, 29. Kardashian, 41, previously wore the iconic bodycon dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in May.

The two country singers distinguished their looks for the evening by accessorizing the garment differently. Ballerini wore matching built-in gloves and gold earrings while Porter, for her part, skipped the handwear and chose turquoise earrings. The “Seeing Other People” singer attended the award show with her husband, Jake Etheridge. The duo tied the knot in July 2020.

Ballerini, meanwhile, flew solo after settling her divorce with Morgan Evans last month. The “Peter Pan” songstress announced the split via her Instagram Story in August shortly after she filed for divorce after more than four years of marriage.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the Grammy winner wrote at the time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Evans, 37, hinted at the time that the decision wasn’t fully mutual. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the “Kiss Somebody” crooner wrote in an Instagram post of his own.

The former couple tied the knot in December 2017, one year after getting engaged. During an October appearance on CBS Mornings, Ballerini said that there was no drama between her and her ex-husband.

“It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile. It just didn’t work, and that sometimes is, like, a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore,” she explained.

Evans was also in attendance at the 2022 CMA awards and alluded to his divorce while talking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet.

“[I] have a brand new song out — it’s called ‘Over For You’ — which is very personal and kind of heavy but [it] has also been a really great experience sharing that and just seeing the reaction to that and seeing how much it means to so many people,” the Australia native said. “It’s been a rough few months in my life and writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot of that. … The hardest part of [going through a divorce] is how lonely it feels and it’s strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it.”