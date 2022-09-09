6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take it to the next level. Fall is filled with fresh trends to get your hands on, and we’ve rounded up our favorites just for you.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Handbag

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this dark red handbag. It’s sophisticated but playful — making it ideal for fall. Since it’s pre-owned, you’ll snag it for a steal!

Get the Louis Vuitton – Monogram Handbag for $813.88. Save 54% and 966.12!

Ruby Luli Gold Necklace

A gold necklace will always enhance an outfit and effortlessly complete it. Each Ruby Luli necklace is unique, so your stone will look different than everyone else’s!

Get the Saint Moran – Ruby Luli Necklace for $345!

Gucci Shoulder Bag

Brown is in! This Gucci shoulder bag screams fall and will make you look fabulous!

Get the Gucci – Shoulder Bag for $325!

Row of Hearts Bracelet

Stacking bracelets will instantly make you feel put together and add some glam to your outfit. You can choose between yellow and rose gold!

Get the Luna Skye – Row of Hearts Bracelet for $400!

Fendi Silk Scarf

The classic Fendi pattern scarf is a must-have. A bold statement piece is made for autumn, and it’s up for grabs at an unbelievable discount.

Get the Fendi – Silk Scarf for $199!

Lisi Lerch Earrings

Lightweight and subtle — it’s the way to go! A pop of gold always looks good, as it’s easy to dress up or down.

Get the Lisi Lerch – Nova Earring for $24.50. Save 30%!

