The best date night in Music City! Country music’s hottest couples hit the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Carrie Underwood walked the carpet with husband Mike Fisher. The pair, who married in 2010, left their sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, at home for the special night on the town. Underwood was set to perform at the ceremony, where she was nominated for Video of the Year with her and Jason Aldean‘s “If I Didn’t Love You.” The duo won the award early on, marking Underwood’s 24th CMT Music Award — more than any other artist.

Husband and wife duo Kat and Alex traveled the carpet in coordinating clothes. The “I Want It All” singers stayed sleek and chic in black outfits. Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brow also wore complementary outfits, but they weren’t exactly matching. The singer — who stepped in to help Anthony Mackie co-host while Kelsea Ballerini emceed from home — wore a deep plum suit while his wife stepped out in a bright purple dress.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd didn’t wear the same color, but the latter opted for a neutral blush suit, allowing the “Bones” singer to steal the spotlight in her sequin top and bright red maxi skirt. As they strutted their stuff down the red carpet, the duo visited CMT’s pre-show hosts Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Ashley ShahAhmadi to chat about their hit, “Chasing After You,” which they later performed.

“We wrote this song back in 2021. We were in Hawaii. This song was sort of our therapy,” Morris said on Monday, revealing the couple had a fight the morning before they wrote the track. Though they couldn’t remember what the fight was about, the parents of Hayes, 2, know that working on the song helped them resolve the conflict.

While many of the couples on the carpet had been married for years, there were some newlyweds, including Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light McCollum. The twosome tied the knot on March 28, and Monday’s show marked their red carpet debut as a married couple. Hallie’s white dress was a fun nod to her recent trip down the aisle.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are airing on CBS and Paramount+ for the first time. After the show airs live from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, fans can tune in to CMT, the show’s original home, to watch an extended edition on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET. The CMT Music Awards Extended Encore will feature an additional 30 minutes of footage and performances.