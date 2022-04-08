CMT Music Awards 2022: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Music City is coming to your living room! The 2022 CMT Music Awards will airs live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, April 11, and every major country star is going to be there.

Kelsea Ballerini will return as host the event, and the country goddess will have some help from an Avenger. New Captain America actor Anthony Mackie, who is from New Orleans, will join the “Heartfirst” singer to emcee the CMT Awards, which air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Mackie, 43, said during a March appearance on Today that he loves country music because of “the stories, the beauty of the music, everything about it.” He added, “There’s a young man, BRELAND, that’s out now, and I absolutely love the stories that they tell. Being an actor, you know, stories — that’s my hobby. That’s my passion.”

He’ll have plenty of star-studded storytellers to watch. Many of the nominees will take the stage to perform their hits. Ballerini, 28, will, of course, get a change to sing, and other performers include Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.

Kenny Chesney will bring the CMT Awards to a close with his hit, “Beer in Mexico.” The performer loves bringing his live performances to the small screen, which will give fans a taste of his upcoming tour.

“When you do video right, it’s a lot like hitting the stage with everything you’ve got,” Chesney, 54, said in a statement via CMT. “You can give people so much more than a song or a record; you can show them the power and the emotion that’s driving what’s inside the songs. So, for us to come be part of this Monday, it’s bringing who we are during concerts to a place where people have seen so many of these videos. And it’s always great to be able to close down the night!”

It’s not just new hits that are being honored this year. The Trending Comeback Song of the Year is a new category that honors fan-favorite tunes that are experiencing a second life. Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story” scored a nod after last year’s Fearless re-release, and Reba McEntire‘s “I’m a Survivor,” which was revived thanks to TikTok, is also in the category.

Check out the full list of nominees below and check back throughout the night for the list of winners: