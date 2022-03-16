CMT Music Awards 2022: See the Full List of Nominees

The fans are in charge! The first round of nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards have been announced — and the list is full of chart-topping artists.

Country superstars from Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton to Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were recognized on Wednesday, March 16, ahead of the April awards ceremony. The 28-year-old “Be Like That” crooner leads the pack with a total of four nods, including Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Guyton, 36, trails closely behind with three nominations.

Kelsea Ballerini, BRELAND and Cody Johnson are tied with the “Remember Her Name” songstress. Earlier this month, Ballerini, 28, was confirmed as one of the hosts for the upcoming event alongside Marvel star Anthony Mackie.

The “Miss Me More” performer previously hosted the 2021 CMT Music Awards and noted in a statement that she’s “thrilled” to return for round two. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists,” she added. “This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

Before the nominations were unveiled, executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram teased the can’t-miss event, stating, “Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

This year’s nominees don’t solely hail from Nashville. Collaborations with artists outside of the genre — including H.E.R. and LANY — are also in the running for the fan-voted trophies.

While Underwood’s two nods add to her CMT Music Awards success — the American Idol alum has the most honors in the show’s history with 23 wins — the 2022 nominations also include a handful of up-and-coming artists. First-time nominee Priscilla Block celebrated her career milestone via Twitter after scoring a nod for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

“Up for my first ever @CMT award!!! AND YOU CAN VOTE!!!! This absolutely blows my mind. I mean… I grew up watching cmt videos every day…the fact that I’m nominated blows my mind!” she tweeted. “Y’all go vote!!! See you on @CBS April 11th!”

Online voting is open now. The top nominees from the first round will be narrowed down on April 4, with the final group of artists announced on the day of the ceremony. Winners will be determined via social media.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air on CBS April 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down to see the full list of nominees, from Walker Hayes to Kacey Musgraves:

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justfied”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses” (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, & Breland – “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Limetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

