Since winning American Idol, Carrie Underwood’s life has been so much more than “Just a Dream.”

The Oklahoma native shot to fame in 2005 after becoming the champion of the TV singing competition’s fourth season. Following the success of her debut single, “Inside Your Heaven,” which made her the first country music artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she released her album Some Hearts.

And Underwood’s career was only just beginning. Hot on the heels of “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats” taking over radio stations, she won her first two Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, in 2007. That same year, Underwood released her sophomore album, Carnival Ride, which she followed up with 2009’s Play On, 2012’s Blown Away, 2015’s Storyteller and 2018’s Cry Pretty. She also dropped 2014’s Greatest Hits: Decade #1, a 2020 Christmas album, My Gift, and has a gospel record, My Savior, on the way.

While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, Underwood tearfully reflected on the massive success she has had since her Idol audition.

“How is this my life?” she asked the crowd before thanking her parents, Stephen and Carole; Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson; and her “incredible” husband, Mike Fisher. “I’ve been so blessed in my life to have so many people who have believed in me.”

The “Cowboy Casanova” singer married the former NHL player in 2010 after less than two years of dating. They welcomed sons Isaiah and Jacob in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

“Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”

As for Isaiah and Jacob, Underwood and Fisher’s children could not be any more different personality-wise.

“Isaiah was always a cuddler. He always wanted you to be holding him or sitting in your lap or sleeping with you,” the Grand Ole Opry member told Taste of Country in 2020. “Jake is the opposite. He’s always been like, ‘No, put me down, leave me alone, you’re in my way.’ So, he might be a little more independent.”

Scroll down to see Underwood’s evolution through the years!