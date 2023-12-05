Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have embraced every step of being parents to their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob — and the good times are still rolling.

The twosome welcomed Isaiah in February 2015, five years after they tied the knot. “He makes me happy all day every day,” Underwood exclusively told Us Weekly of her firstborn in May 2016. “He’s adorable and he’s smart and he’s sweet. I am beyond lucky. I don’t deserve him.”

The country singer gave birth to her miracle baby, Jacob, in January 2019, following several miscarriages. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good …” Underwood wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Grammy winner has since leaned into being a boy mom. “She attends school functions and sports games,” an insider exclusively told Us of Underwood in May 2019. “She’s a regular PTA mom.”

Scroll down to see Underwood and Fisher’s sweetest family moments: