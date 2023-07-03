Carrie Underwood’s Family Guide: Husband Mike Fisher, Sons and More

From winning American Idol to scoring multiple Grammys, Carrie Underwood’s family has always had her back.

The country superstar was born in March 1983 to parents Carole and Stephen Underwood and grew up in Oklahoma with older sisters Shanna and Stephanie. Three years after she became the champion of American Idol season 4, she met her husband Mike Fisher and got engaged in December 2009.

Carrie and the former NHL player tied the knot in July 2010 and became parents to their eldest son, Isaiah, in March 2015. After suffering three miscarriages within the span of two years, the pair’s family grew with the birth of son Jacob in January 2019.

In a December 2020 interview with Zane Lowe, Carrie opened up about her “very lucky” job as a mother of two. At the time, the “Before He Cheats” singer revealed that quarantining at home with her family of four amid the COVID-19 pandemic had brought them closer together than ever.

“I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots boy not being on stage for a minute,” Carrie shared. “I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years.”

She shares just as close of a bond with her parents and sisters. In July 2023, Carrie, her siblings and their mom got matching heart tattoos together during a visit to Las Vegas — where Carrie has her Reflection residency.

Scroll below to get to know Carrie’s family: