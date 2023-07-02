Carrie Underwood is wearing her heart on her ankle, thanks to her brand-new tattoo.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘What?’ and ‘Where?’” the American Idol champ, 40, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 2. “I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole [Underwood] would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️.”

Carrie and her relatives — including sisters Shanna Underwood Means and Stephanie U. Shelton — visited Darek Riley’s Nevada studio together, where they agreed on a small heart design. While the country songstress opted for the tattoo to go on the top of her foot, Carole, Shanna and Stephanie chose positions on the inside of their wrists.

Carrie’s matching ink with her mom and siblings comes nearly two months after she got her last tattoo.

“Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless,” the “Before He Cheats” artist wrote via Instagram in May, revealing that she got matching floral tattoos with her best friends during a Florida getaway. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!!”

She added at the time: “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”

Carrie’s new ink additions come shortly after she wrapped up her Reflection residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“What an amazing run in #Vegas!!!” the Grammy winner gushed via Instagram hours earlier on Sunday, sharing photos from her show the night prior. “Already can’t wait to come back in September. Thanks for treatin’ us right!!! We’ll see ya’ next time!!! ❤️.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Carrie began the latest leg of her residency on June 21, which ran through Saturday, July 1. The concert will return later this fall for four months.

As Carrie’s career reaches new heights, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April that the musician — who shares two sons with husband Mike Fisher — is “embracing” her new chapter amid her career changes and turning 40.

“Her biggest wish as she focuses on all avenues in her life [is that] she wants to feel this good and healthy for as long as she is able to,” the insider added, noting that Carrie still has “many more goals” on her agenda but is “so proud” of what she’s already achieved.