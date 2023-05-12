Inked with love! Carrie Underwood has a new tattoo dedicated to her best friends.

The 40-year-old singer recently revealed that she got new body art while on a recent girls’ trip. In a photo carousel shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, Underwood showed off the tattoo — a floral design inked on the inside of her arm. The delicate marking appeared to be a sunflower that included a green stem. The Oklahoma native’s gal pals also got fresh ink, with Underwood unveiling their new tattoos alongside her own in one of the photos.

“Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless,” the “Before He Cheats” artist captioned the social media post, which included snaps of Underwood and her clique soaking up the sun on a beach in Florida. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!!”

She added: “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”

The slideshow also featured photos of Underwood and her friends enjoying a boat day and dressed up for a night out. For the special evening, Underwood and her crew all donned floral sundresses and strappy sandals.

The hitmaker’s fans gushed over her close-knit group in the comments section, praising their destination of choice. “This is the most normal girls trip I’ve ever seen a celebrity in and I love it so much,” one fan wrote. A second commented, “Imagine just walking down the beach in Destin and it’s Carrie Underwood! Lord I’d collapse.” A third added: “This makes me sooooo happy. Love that y’all did this. Such incredible women!”

Underwood’s beachy getaway comes after she gushed over a different low-key moment: her vegetable garden. Last month, the “Cowboy Casanova” artist took to Instagram to show off her homegrown produce. “Today’s garden haul … beets, carrots, snap peas, radishes, yellow squash and kale,” Underwood captioned the social media post, which showed her holding her crops and 4-year-old son Jacob lending her a helping hand. (The country star and husband Mike Fisher also share 8-year-old son Isaiah.)

“One of the reasons I LOVE growing beets is because we can eat every part of the beet. Of course, the beet roots themselves are delicious, but I use the greens in salads and the stems in smoothies or chipped up in a sautéed veggie medley or stir fry … nothing wasted!” Underwood added.