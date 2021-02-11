Too cute! Carrie Underwood’s 5-year-old son, Isaiah, is learning a new skill.

“Izzy getting some lessons! Soon-to-be cowboy,” the singer’s husband, Mike Fisher, captioned a Wednesday, February 10, Instagram photo of their eldest son riding a horse.

The couple have been quarantining in their Tennessee home with Isaiah and his brother, Jacob, 2, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The American Idol alum, 37, feels “very lucky” to be hanging at home with them.

“I do have two incredible boys. … We live on a farm, and I kind of got to get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute, and I got to be outside so much and work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife,” the “Before He Cheats” singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in December 2020. “It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years.”

The Oklahoma native has been getting “to know” her two sons and “watch[ing] them grow.” Underwood gushed during a September 2020 Today show appearance: “It is a critical time in his life, and I’m never going to get it back. We’re trying to enjoy it.”

She and the former professional ice hockey player, 40, welcomed Isaiah and Jacob in 2015 and 2019, respectively. When it comes to baby No. 3, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 that Underwood has “always wanted a little girl.”

For now, she is loving life with her boys. “She attends school functions and sports games,” the insider told Us at the time. “She’s a regular PTA mom.”

The source added that Underwood and the athlete “balance each other out” while parenting. “Carrie tells her friends how lucky she is.”

The couple tied the knot in 2010 in Georgia and celebrated their 10th anniversary in July 2020. “Mike and Carrie are in an amazing place right now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Their time with family has been amazing for them, and Carrie and Mike are growing closer together throughout quarantine and learning more and more about each other. Carrie and Mike have been keeping to themselves, but Carrie is telling friends she is doing really well with the lockdown and really enjoying family time.”