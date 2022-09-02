One franchise woman! Kandi Burruss got real about why she doesn’t want to join The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

“At this point, I don’t see it happening,” the 46-year-old Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 29, while promoting her episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation. “Because, like, anybody that I would’ve possibly wanted to — or felt comfortable being in a house with — they’ve already done it.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained that she’s “not really good around a lot of new people.” She pointed to her time on Celebrity Big Brother even felt like “torture” because of how long she was with strangers.

When it comes to the newest Housewife series, Burruss is also worried about what the dynamic would be like on the trip.

“I can’t be there with a whole bunch of different Housewives for some cattiness,” she confessed. “I’m, like, I deal with enough doing RHOA and then I’m doing this, this other show with my group Xscape … [I’m] like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m done with all these different females in one place.’”

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip premiered in fall 2021 and brought together Housewives from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and more in Turks and Cacaos.

Season 2 dropped in June and brought together former Housewives at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate. The cast included Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks and more. The third season finished filming in Thailand in July but won’t premiere until next year.

While Burruss isn’t on board with the Ultimate Girls Trip idea, she told Us she wouldn’t be opposed to reuniting with Eva Marcille or Cynthia Bailey if they were to return to RHOA.

“I’m always down for a good Eva [comeback]. Like, that’s my girl,” the Georgia native said. “And then, obviously, I’m always gonna love Cynthia Bailey. That’s my girl. Love her.”

In the meantime, the mother of three is focused on her latest project: helping renovate her aunt’s house as part of CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation. Buruss’ episode airs in September and she couldn’t be more excited for fans to see what she created.

“It’s the family home where we all go out to eat, we have our family dinners and all of that stuff for years. That’s where we always have gone,” she explained of her aunt’s house, which was her grandmother’s first. “And so, I just was, like, really super excited about this opportunity.”

Once her aunt saw the finished product, Burruss said she “loved it” and has since called her “every day” to talk about how great it looks. The TV personality, for her part, couldn’t believe the transformation.

“I think I was more excited than my aunt was. Like, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Like, I cannot wait till we do the next family dinner over here,’” she recalled. “That’s how I was feeling. I don’t even think I can describe it because when you can do something like that for a family member and give them [a fresh start] — Like my aunt has never owned a dishwasher. So to have, like, this new kitchen, this new living room and all this stuff with all these gadgets, I’m, like, we have to literally just go through and tell her how to use [them].”

Watch Burruss’ Secret Celebrity Renovation episode on CBS Friday, September 2, at 8 p.m. ET — or catch her on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi