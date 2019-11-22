Kandi Burruss: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me





Kandi Burruss opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about 25 things you might not know about her — including how it’s harder being in a girl group than being on reality TV, her favorite song to sing live and her favorite cuisine. Read on to learn more about the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

1. I love Italian food. Baked spaghetti is really good. I make that for the family.

2. I never had a job outside of the entertainment business. My stepfather only wanted me to focus on school.

3. The best thing about Atlanta is it’s the top place for African-Americans to be successful entrepreneurs.

4. I have a ridiculous amount of cars right now — eight cars. I’m trying to get rid of some of them.

5. The strangest place I’ve ever performed was at a swap meet.

6. The most popular toy from my Bedroom Kandi line is the Kandi Kisses lipstick vibrator. It can sit on a table and nobody would have any clue what it was.

7. My must-have beauty product is concealer. Sometimes I have some dark circles!

8. In high school, I was in the performing arts program. I was pretty chill, but I was popular.

9. I recently listened to my first album, Hey Kandi. I hadn’t listened to it in years. It was great.

10. I won Most Talented in the yearbook my senior year.

11. I still went to school whenever I wasn’t on tour [with Xscape]. My history teacher would make the class watch our TV performances.

12. My celebrity girl crush is Teyana Taylor. That body!

13. There was an actual guy who inspired TLC’s “No Scrubs,” [which I cowrote]. He ended up doing well in life.

14. My husband, Todd [Tucker], always goes above and beyond for special occasions. He never drops the ball on stuff like that.

15. I’m super proud of my daughter, Riley, 17 [with ex Russell Spencer]. She just sent in her college application to her dream school. I’m praying that it all goes well.

16. My favorite Housewife from another franchise is Erika Jayne [from RHOBH].

17. The line most RHOA fans say to me on the street is, “Who said that?”

18. It’s harder being in a girl group than being a Housewife. I actually care what the girls have to say about me.

19. My favorite song to sing live is “Fly Above.” It hypes people up.

20. I like to gamble.

21. My favorite splurge was a hardtop Lexus convertible. I remember driving and being like, “Oh, this is it.”

22. My brother died when I was 15. I’ve always [considered] him my guardian angel.

23. I want to learn some pole-dancing skills!

24. The best thing I took away from Celebrity Big Brother was my friendship with Tamar Braxton.

25. I’m double-jointed. It freaks people out!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.