It wouldn’t be Atlanta without a little bit of shade! During a game of Us Weekly’s “Housewives Confessions,” Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey agreed that newcomer Drew Sidora needs the most fashion help of the cast.

“I would give [best dressed] to Marlo [Hampton],” Kandi, 44, dished to Us. “I guess I would give Drew the ‘needing to up her game’ a little bit.”

Cynthia, 53, for her part, told Us that “a lot of women have come a long way” over the years, noting that the cast has “very different styles and tastes.”

When it came time to make a choice, however, the model also went with the newbie: “As much as I love my girl Drew, I think she’s still figuring out her style and swagger over here. I’m rooting for my girl … but she is a work in progress.”

Cynthia added that Kenya Moore wins for best dressed.

“We have kind of similar style. She’s more of a girly-girl than I am, but I do like her suit game,” she said. “She has a certain chicness that I definitely feel like we share in common.”

Drew, meanwhile, revealed that she goes to Marlo, 44, for fashion tips.

“She is, like, everything in that whole fashion [world]. I started asking her like, ‘Am I good?’ ‘Cause if she says, it’s good, I know I’m good,” she told Us. “I would say Marlo, hands down. She got the fashion thing on lock. … [Worst dressed] I would probably LaToya [Ali]. She might need a little help.”

Bravo added both Drew, 35, and LaToya, 33, to the season 13 cast.

“All the ladies we’re really welcoming. At the beginning I was shocked ‘cause I was nervous,” Drew told Us. “Marlo and I hit it off extremely well. She was just very genuine. We had a lot of connections, obviously, Porsha [Williams], she’s my neighbor. Our kids play, so that was good. ‘Cause I’m like, you know, we’re new in town. So, my daughter got a friend right off the bat. That was awesome.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.