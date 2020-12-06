Exclusive

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey Dub ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Newbie Drew Sidora the Worst Dressed

By

It wouldn’t be Atlanta without a little bit of shade! During a game of Us Weekly’s “Housewives Confessions,” Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey agreed that newcomer Drew Sidora needs the most fashion help of the cast.

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever

Read article

“I would give [best dressed] to Marlo [Hampton],” Kandi, 44, dished to Us. “I guess I would give Drew the ‘needing to up her game’ a little bit.”

Cynthia, 53, for her part, told Us that “a lot of women have come a long way” over the years, noting that the cast has “very different styles and tastes.”

Kandi Burruss Cynthia Bailey Dub RHOA Newbie Drew Worst Dressed
Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (2); Drexina Nelson/Bravo

When it came time to make a choice, however, the model also went with the newbie: “As much as I love my girl Drew, I think she’s still figuring out her style and swagger over here. I’m rooting for my girl … but she is a work in progress.”

A ‘Real Housewives’ Dictionary in GIFs

Read article

Cynthia added that Kenya Moore wins for best dressed.

“We have kind of similar style. She’s more of a girly-girl than I am, but I do like her suit game,” she said. “She has a certain chicness that I definitely feel like we share in common.”

Drew, meanwhile, revealed that she goes to Marlo, 44, for fashion tips.

“She is, like, everything in that whole fashion [world]. I started asking her like, ‘Am I good?’ ‘Cause if she says, it’s good, I know I’m good,” she told Us. “I would say Marlo, hands down. She got the fashion thing on lock. … [Worst dressed] I would probably LaToya [Ali]. She might need a little help.”

Bravo added both Drew, 35, and LaToya, 33, to the season 13 cast.

Real Housewives’ Plastic Surgery: See Their Before and After Pictures

Read article

“All the ladies we’re really welcoming. At the beginning I was shocked ‘cause I was nervous,” Drew told Us. “Marlo and I hit it off extremely well. She was just very genuine. We had a lot of connections, obviously, Porsha [Williams], she’s my neighbor. Our kids play, so that was good. ‘Cause I’m like, you know, we’re new in town. So, my daughter got a friend right off the bat. That was awesome.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!