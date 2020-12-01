Working through it! Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, are pushing through their marital issues by going to counseling.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer, 35, opened up about where her relationship stands after the pair had a brief separation earlier this year.

“It was unexpected. My husband, before filming, he left for three days and I truly didn’t know where he was,” she exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 13 of RHOA. “My mom had a front seat to all of it. So, I’m involving her in that way.”

The Step Up actress explained that her marriage ups and downs will play out during the new season of the show, including their “breaking points” in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had just gone through three surgeries. It was really hard for me,” she said. “Having multiple surgeries, him being my caregiver, my mom living with us … It was a lot. And that’s what happened.”

Sidora added: “Throughout the season, you’ll see us kind of working on issues that we may have put on the back burner. And now being in this position, we’re forced to have these hard conversations and really deal with the issues in our marriage.”

The newest Housewife, who joined the cast in July, noted that being on the show has “really put our marriage in perspective” and changed how she wants to be seen in her family’s eyes.

“I find myself having, just to put on a strong face for [my kids],” she said. “To act like this is normal and really deep down inside, I was going through it emotionally.”

Despite having some rocky times, Sidora revealed that the couple is “dedicated to our marriage” and that has led to counseling.

“I mean, my husband, as you will meet Ralph Pittman, he is, you know, a character. He just says whatever he feels. And this marriage counselor, he really respects,” she told Us. “And I think she’s really been helping both of us to see each other’s perspective. We are actively in counseling now.”

Through the sessions, Sidora revealed that the pair have gotten to a place where “we can actually work together, which has been awesome.”

The mother of three added: “It’s something we’ve been really working towards for the last six years of our marriage.”

One of the biggest adjustments for the family has been working together to relaunch their sleep system, which the couple started in the past to help their kids get a good night’s sleep.

“[It’s] a space that we’re in to come together in partnership, but it’s a sleep system to help kids get rest at night,” she explained. “This sleep system that he developed, it has like a yoga exercise, and it makes the bedtime routine fun, helps them reach REM sleep, which is super important. It also helps kids that suffer from insomnia and even mental health. We have come together during this whole time through marriage counseling to relaunch it and I’m excited. We’re excited about that.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo on Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi