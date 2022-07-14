Sitting this one out. Tinsley Mortimer will not be appearing on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip after all.

“She was asked to be on the show a couple of weeks ago and was excited,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 14. “However, she already had plans for the summer that she couldn’t shift around to participate so unfortunately she will not be on the Girls Trip.” The socialite left Real Housewives of New York City in the middle of season 12 in June 2020 to move to Chicago with her then-fiancé, Scott Kluth. The pair split in March 2021.

According to reports, Mortimer, 46, will be replaced by Porsha Williams on the third season, which began filming this month. Leah McSweeney, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton are also reported to be joining the cast. Season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip premiered on June 23 on Peacock.

Williams’ addition to the cast comes after she left Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of the season 14 premiere in May. Longtime Housewife Kandi Burruss told Us that she was apprehensive at first about what RHOA would look like after Williams and Cynthia Bailey’s departure.

“When we got ready to start the season, I was a little nervous because I’m like, ‘OK, we are losing two peaches that are very important to the franchise. How’s that gonna go?’” Kandi, 46, exclusively revealed on a March episode of Us’ “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. “But let me tell you, no diss to them, this season is going to be way better than the last few. I would say it’s a really, really good season and I’m excited for people to watch.”

Williams, 41, announced her exit from the franchise via Instagram in September 2021. “After 10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” she captioned a carousel of throwback photos from her time on the Bravo series.

The Pursuit of Porscha author continued, “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one. I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

