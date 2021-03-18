Tinsley Mortimer Feels Like She Wasted 4 Years With Ex Scott Kluth

Caught off guard. Tinsley Mortimer was “completely blindsided” by her split from fiancé Scott Kluth, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Tinsley feels like she wasted four years of her life on Scott,” the insider adds, noting that the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 45, “was at a photo shoot” when Kluth, 40, called off their engagement.

A second source, however, claims that the breakup was a long time coming. “Tinsley shouldn’t feel blindsided when she was aware it was over months ago,” the insider says. “Maybe it actually sunk in last week, but Scott did not blindside her. They have not seen each other since the beginning of January. They did not spend Valentine’s Day together. He’s been living alone since January.”

The former couple have had a rocky relationship since they were set up on a blind date by RHONY’s Carole Radziwill in February 2017. They broke up eight months after their introduction, only to get back together and split again in June 2018. After consistently dating on-and-off, the businessman proposed in November 2019, leading Mortimer to exit the Bravo reality series in order to focus on her future with Kluth in Chicago.

“I have changed so much since coming back to New York and moving into Sonja [Morgan’s] townhouse,” Mortimer, who joined the show during season 9, told cameras as her final episode aired in June 2020. “It’s taken me a little bit of time, but I finally feel like myself again. I feel confident again. … It’s been a great ride and I’m just so happy with where I am right now and so excited for my future.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, March 18, that the pair ended their engagement after 14 months. Kluth revealed in a statement that he and the socialite had “been living independently” for a few months before ultimately calling it quits.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future,” Kluth said. “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

Navigating the end of his relationship “has been incredibly hard for Scott,” the second source tells Us. “He’s been trying to move on and deal with the emotions of the breakup. He’s heartbroken. He thought they would get married and raise a family together.”

At the time of their engagement, a separate insider told Us that Mortimer was eager to begin the “very happy time in her life” and was “moving for love.” However, relocating to the Windy City may not have been entirely in Mortimer’s control.

“Scott made her leave the show, giving her an ultimatum of getting married to him and starting a family or continue to be on RHONY,” the first source claims. “Scott took away her livelihood, took away everything from her. … She feels he took away her fairy tale ending and her chance at having a traditional family.”

Though the split came as a big surprise to Mortimer, Kluth has seemingly demonstrated a similar “pattern for the last four years, promising her the world and then breaking up with her.” While they’ve reconciled before, Mortimer views this as the final straw.

“Tinsley is done this time,” the source says. “There’s no way she’s going back to Scott.”