One year after Tinsley Mortimer left The Real Housewives of New York City to move to Chicago with her fiancé, Scott Kluth, the pair’s engagement is off.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” the businessman, 40, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, March 18. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

He added, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

A source tells Us that the split has been “devastating” for the former Bravo personality, adding, “He completely blindsided her.”

Mortimer, 45, and Kluth met in February 2017 on a blind date set up by her RHONY costar Carole Radziwill. They broke up that October and got back together soon after, only to split again in June 2018. The former couple continued to have an on-off relationship in the months that followed before getting engaged in November 2019. Mortimer subsequently quit the reality series to be with her then-fiancé.

“She is moving for love,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “This is a very happy time in her life right now, and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

A second insider, however, cautioned that Mortimer and Kluth had “a complicated relationship,” explaining to Us that the duo “love each other so much” and were “super optimistic” about making things work.

The socialite’s former RHONY costar Ramona Singer was also unsure about Mortimer’s future with Kluth.

“Is it the right move? I don’t know,” the Ageless by Ramona founder, 64, exclusively told Us in March 2020 after her costar relocated to the Windy City. “No one can make a decision. The pattern hasn’t been good. So I hope that the pattern doesn’t continue, but I know he really wanted her to be with him.”

Singer added, “He really made accommodations for her. I mean, women, we love our clothes. And usually men … don’t give you any room in their closet. You’re going to need to put in a clothing rack. I mean, he actually built her a huge closet, which to me, is a commitment. That’s not even a ring. A ring you can give back. A closet, you’re spending money on doing a closet; that means you want that person around.”