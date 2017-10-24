Done for now. Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have split, a source close to the former couple tells Us Weekly.

“Scott and Tinsley broke up but still do remain close friends. The distance was hard on them and you never know what may happen in the future for them,” the insider explained. “Tinsley and Scott would go see each other, but Tinsley doesn’t want to leave New York so the distance was the biggest factor in the relationship.”

Page Six TV broke the news on Monday, October 23, that the Real Housewives of New York star, 42, and the Chicago-based CouponCabin CEO went their separate ways.

The Southern Charm author and Kluth met on a blind date set up by her RHONY costar Carole Radziwill. “Scott is amazing. He’s an incredible guy and I am just lucky to have met him and I feel grateful to Carole,” the Bravo personality said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in August, also revealing her then-plans to move in with Kluth in the fall.

Prior to romancing Kluth, Mortimer was involved in a tumultuous and allegedly abusive relationship with ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul and was arrested in April 2016 for trespassing at his Palm Beach, Florida, home. “I’m grateful for getting arrested, honestly, because as humiliating as it was, it was the only thing that broke this cycle of violence,” the reality star told Us this past April. “It was the only thing that made me step out of this. The physical abuse wasn’t enough for me to leave the relationship, which you think would be. But it turned out that it wasn’t because you can yourself falling into this a lot easier than you think.”

