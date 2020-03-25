Making the right call? Ramona Singer opened up about whether she believes Tinsley Mortimer’s engagement to Scott Kluth is what’s best for her.

“It’s the right move for her. Is it the right move? I don’t know,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 23, while promoting the show and her Ageless by Ramona collection. “No one can make a decision. The pattern hasn’t been good. So I hope that the pattern doesn’t continue, but I know he really wanted her to be with him.”

Singer continued to say of the businessman, “He really made accommodations for her. I mean women, we love our clothes and usually men … don’t give you any room in their closet. You’re going to need to put in a clothing rack. I mean, he actually built her a huge closet, which to me, is a commitment. That’s not even a ring. A ring you can give back. A closet, you’re spending money on doing a closet, that means you want that person around.”

Us confirmed in November 2019 that Mortimer, 44, got engaged to the Coupon Cabin CEO during their trip to Chicago. At the time of the proposal, a source told Us that the couple were “overjoyed” about taking the next step in their relationship.

Before the engagement news surfaced, Us confirmed that Mortimer and Kluth had rekindled their romance that October following their July 2018 split. A source told Us that the couple had “a complicated relationship” because of how “busy” they both are. “They’ve done this before, these little breaks,” the insider added.

Speaking to Us on Monday about the couple’s upcoming nuptials, Singer admitted that she’s unsure if Mortimer and Kluth intend to postpone their wedding amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“With everything that’s going on now in the world, I’m sure whatever she’s planned, it’s on hold. But I can’t answer for her. You have to speak to her yourself,” Singer explained at the time. “I really don’t know what her plans were. I mean, the most interaction I have with her is we were supposed to have a premiere party at Space 54, and I was the one who was organizing it; She was going to come and bring guests.”

Meanwhile, Singer noted that Mortimer “wants to be married” and “wants to have a child.” She also expressed that she wishes “the best” for the High Society alum.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns for season 12 on Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi