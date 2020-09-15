Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City is shaping up to look a little different.

“We’re working on next season,” Andy Cohen teased to Us Weekly in August 2020. “I’m excited for what we have planned.”

The long-running reality TV show first saw changes during the summer of 2019 when Bethenny Frankel opted not to return for season 12 just before filming began. While fans often ask the Skinnygirl CEO to come back via social media, Bethenny’s made it clear that she’s done with the franchise.

“I haven’t been watching. I saw the first episode and part of another one, so I don’t know what’s going on there. There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on there, and I read comments that people say to me, ‘Please come back,’ and ‘Please save the show,’” she told Fortune in July 2020. “It’s all flattering, and I wish the girls well. I’m doing other things, though, and I just don’t know how that really would fit into my life as is.”

Later that month, Bethenny simply tweeted, “I AM NOT COMING BACK.”

As the season played out, fans saw Tinsley Mortimer quit after she got engaged to off-again, on-again love Scott Kluth and moved to Chicago.

“I, of course, am going to miss my new friendship with Leah and Sonja’s crazy antics with me,” Tinsley said during her final episode, referring to Leah McSweeneyand Sonja Morgan. “I have changed so much since coming back to New York and moving into Sonja’s townhouse. … It’s taken me a little bit of time, but I finally feel like myself again. I feel confident again.”

News broke in August 2020 that Dorinda Medley was the next RHONY star to exit the series. Cohen acknowledged at the time that Dorinda struggled during season 12.

“She was in a bad place, her house had been flooded, her dad was sick. We lost Bethenny right as filming began and we lost Tinsley halfway through the season. So maybe Dorinda didn’t feel like she could take the year off,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host said on Radio Andy. “Sometimes taking a pause is a good thing and I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause and that she would rejoin the show at some point. … I think a pause is a good thing and she will come back renewed and refreshed.”

While Dorinda may be back in the future, she won’t be included on the upcoming season. Scroll through for everything we know — so far — about season 13: