Not meant to be. Plenty of famous couples have fallen for each other hard and fast but couldn’t make it to “I do.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2020 that Demi Lovato had sparked a romance with Max Ehrich following her fling with model Austin Wilson. As the pair hunkered down together amid the coronavirus pandemic, they began to make big plans for their future.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” a source exclusively revealed in April. “They think they make a great couple.”

Three months later, Ehrich made good on his promise by proposing to the Camp Rock star on a beach in Malibu. “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. … I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby,” Lovato gushed in her Instagram announcement.

The duo’s romance quickly evolved, but their fairy-tale eventually came to an end. In September 2020, Us confirmed that they had split and called off their two-month engagement. Despite her breakup, a source said the “I Love Me” singer has felt “a sense of relief” and was “in a really good place.”

Young love doesn’t always work out, as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande proved with their whirlwind romance in 2018. Multiple sources confirmed to Us in June 2018 that the unlikely pair got engaged after just a few weeks of dating. Four months later, however, it was over.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early,” an insider said of their split. A separate source later explained that the comedian and the Grammy winner were “always very up and down” throughout their brief relationship.

One year after breaking his engagement, Davidson still had nothing but love for the Victorious alum. “I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy,” he told Paper magazine in November 2019. “And that’s pretty much it.”

