Onward and upward. Demi Lovato is embracing the positives in life after ending her two-month engagement to Max Ehrich.

“Demi’s feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”

The “I Love Me” singer, 28, and the Young and the Restless alum, 29, had a whirlwind relationship. Shortly after they met in March, Ehrich began quarantining at Lovato’s home amid the coronavirus pandemic. They confirmed in May that they were dating, and he proposed on a beach in Malibu in July. However, their fairy-tale romance came to an end last week.

The actor claimed to have been blindsided by his fiancée, writing on his Instagram Story on Saturday, September 26, that he found out about their breakup “through a tabloid” while filming the movie Southern Gospel in Atlanta.

“He’s still just trying to figure out what happened with Demi,” a second insider tells Us.

“Max just went through a major breakup, he is heartbroken,” a source close to the actor told Us. “He’s not responding to friends again and he is in a fragile state. The posts he is making are not painting a picture of who Max really is.”

