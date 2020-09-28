It didn’t take long for Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s whirlwind romance to turn into a messy breakup.

Us Weekly broke the news in March that the Disney alum was dating the Young and the Restless actor following a brief fling with Austin Wilson. A month later, a source told Us that the twosome were already talking about marriage. By July, Ehrich put a ring on it.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Lovato wrote alongside photos of the proposal at the time via Instagram. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.”

Ehrich, for his part, gushed, “You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Lovato later explained that the pair’s relationship was “accelerated” by the coronavirus pandemic, noting that they moved into together shortly after they met to quarantine as a couple.

“I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Cause I love you,’” she said during SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up on September 11. “We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can’t really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”

Later that month, however, Us confirmed that their engagement was over.

“The relationship has ended,” a source close to Lovato told Us on September 24.

Since news of their split broke, Ehrich has taken to Instagram to try to contact Lovato.

Scroll through for everything we know: