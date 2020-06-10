Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are ‘Talking About Getting Engaged’

Wedding bells? Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, are ready to take the next step in their relationship — walking down the aisle.

“They’ve been talking about getting engaged,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Her family really likes him. He’ll likely propose within the next couple of months, but when quarantine is over.”

The insider adds that the Young and the Restless alum, 28, has picked out a “very sizable” ring for Lovato, 27.

“They are really excited about their relationship and enjoying living together during quarantine and seeing where things go,” the source explains. “They are very positive influences on each beyond just both being sober.”

Us broke the news in March that the “Anyone” singer and Ehrich are dating just three months after her split from model Austin Wilson. The pair sparked romance rumors weeks earlier when they exchanged flirty messages via social media.

Lovato and the New Jersey native have been quarantined together at the Disney Channel alum’s California home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their living arrangement has had a positive influence on the “I Love Me” songstress.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi. She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself,” a source told Us in April. “[Max is] a really nice guy, and they are happy together.”

The insider added that Lovato and Ehrich’s families “think they make a great couple” and “wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal.”

The duo have been staying creative amid the coronavirus quarantine. A source tells Us that they’ve “both been recording music” while in self-isolation. Lovato and the Pregnancy Pact star also filmed a scene for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With You” music video, which was released in May.

Prior to her relationship with Ehrich, Lovato dated Joe Jonas in 2010, Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos from 2016 to 2017 and fashion designer Henri Levy from 2018 to 2019.

Lovato opened up about her diverse dating preferences in Harper’s Bazaar May 2020 cover story.

“So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything,” she said at the time. “People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”