Landing his dream girl! Demi Lovato exposed her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, for being a superfan of hers for nearly a decade.

The “I Love Me” singer, 27, shared a December 2011 tweet to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 21, that her 28-year-old beau previously posted about her. “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant,” the Young and the Restless actor tweeted sometime in the past.

“@maxehrich every Christmas?” Lovato wrote over the Instagram Stories post. “We love a little manifestation.”

On March 25, Us Weekly broke the news that Lovato and Ehrich are dating. At the time, an insider told Us that they had “met a few weeks ago.” Their relationship began just three months after her fling with Austin Wilson ended.

Lovato and Ehrich fueled romance speculation earlier that month after they shared flirty messages with each other across Instagram. The duo later stepped out in Los Angeles together.

The pair’s relationship has continued to flourish amid the coronavirus pandemic since they have been quarantining together. The former Disney Channel star and American Princess actor have been “getting really serious” while in self-isolation, a source told Us last month.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the insider revealed. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy.”

The insider noted that Ehrich “plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved.”

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for its May 2020 cover story, Lovato opened up about the possibility of her settling down someday. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” the Sonny With the Chance alum explained. “So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything.”

Lovato was previously in a six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama. Ehrich, for his part, was previously linked to actress Veronica Dunne and model Sommer Ray.