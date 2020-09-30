After ending her engagement to Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato is putting pen to paper.

The Grammy nominee, 28, surprised fans on Wednesday, September 30, with the release of her new song, “Still Have Me.”

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had,” she sings in the first verse of the ballad. “Like the world disappeared / And I’m laying right here / While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe.”

Lovato announced hours earlier that she had a new track on the way, tweeting, “Music is always there for me… song in the am.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, September 24, that the singer called it quits with Ehrich, 29, six months after they started dating and two months after he proposed on a beach in Malibu.

“Demi’s feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” a source exclusively told Us. “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”

A source close to the Young and the Restless alum, meanwhile, told Us, “He is heartbroken. He’s not responding to friends again, and he is in a fragile state.”

Ehrich, who has been in Atlanta filming the movie Southern Gospel, claimed to have been blindsided by Lovato. He wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday, September 26, that he found out about their engagement being over “through a tabloid” and later publicly begged the Disney Channel alum to contact him. “If you’re reading this … I love you always … unconditionally … no matter what,” the actor added.

Wednesday marked the first time since March that Lovato has released a solo song. In January, she debuted her single “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards. Five weeks later, she came out with “I Love Me.” She has also released collaborations with Sam Smith (“I’m Ready”) and Marshmello “(OK Not to Be OK”).

The Camp Rock actress previously dated Joe Jonas in 2010 and Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016 in addition to having short-lived romances with MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, fashion designer Henri Levy and model Austin Wilson.