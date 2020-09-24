Not surprised? Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s friends weren’t sure the couple were going to last ahead of their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Those close to them were skeptical about their relationship and the longevity of it,” the insider reveals.

Us confirmed on Thursday, September 24, that the pair, who got engaged in July after four months of dating, called it quits on their engagement.

Before their breakup, many of the pair’s friends noted that they were in different places career-wise, which some of their pals thought would have caused a problem down the line.

“Max is in Atlanta filming and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career,” the source explains. “Friends thought they were going to implode.”

The Grammy nominee “is used to being the star in their dynamic, and Max is really loving the newfound attention,” the insider adds. “He is really excited about all the career opportunities coming his way.”

Despite hesitation from some on how long their relationship would last, Lovato, 28, had begun looking at wedding attire ahead of their planned nuptials.

“I don’t want to give it away, but it’s definitely not a white dress,” the Camp Rock actress told PopCrush Nights hosts Kayla Thomas and Matt Ryan earlier this month.

The “I Love Me” singer also teased the possibility of her eloping with the former Young and the Restless actor, 29.

“The thing is with the [coronavirus] pandemic, it’s, like, on one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public, and I want to keep it sacred between me and him,” she said at the time. “On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can’t do that until the pandemic’s over because it’s not safe.”

The “Skyscraper” singer added: “It’s all this planning. But I have my image for what I would want it to be if I got to do a big celebration.”

A source previously told Us that the couple had yet to set a date for their wedding, but they were planning to tie the knot sometime next year.

“There is no explicit timetable for the wedding just yet,” the insider exclusively told Us in August. “They’re happy to be committed to one another and to start the next chapter of their lives.”

At the time, the New Jersey native was focused on launching his music career, which Lovato has been “supportive” of and helped him with. The lovebirds were also enjoying their time as a newly engaged couple.

They are “focused on the engagement, getting married and getting a house together,” the source added.

Us confirmed in March that the Disney Channel alum and Ehrich were an item.