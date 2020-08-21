Ready for wedding bells? Demi Lovato and her new fiancé, Max Ehrich, intend to tie the knot next year, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly — but for now, they’re focused on being engaged.

“There is no explicit timetable for the wedding just yet,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “They’re happy to be committed to one another and to start the next chapter of their lives.”

The Young and the Restless alum, 29, is “very focused” on moving forward in his music career, following a successful acting career, which he began at age 16.

Likewise, the 27-year-old “I Love Me” songstress has been “supportive” of his goals and “wants him to be successful.” Lovato has even been “helping” her love with his music plans.

The insider adds that the pair are “focused on the engagement, getting married and getting a house together.” Plus, the twosome haven’t had discussions about starting a family “in a serious way” but are interested in becoming parents someday.

Us confirmed in March that Lovato and Ehrich were an item. The following month, Us exclusively revealed that the Under the Dome actor planned to propose to the Sonny With a Chance alum.

“Their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the source said at the time. “They think they make a great couple.”

Ehrich popped the question on July 22 while on a beach in Malibu. Upon revealing the engagement news the following day, Lovato shared several photos from the sweet moment alongside a heartfelt message about the pair’s next chapter. She even called Ehrich her “partner” in life.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer added, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich, for his part, declared in his own Instagram post that “words cannot express” how “infinitely in love” he is with Lovato. “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife,” he continued. “Here’s to forever baby … I’m so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Lovato had a six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama and a brief fling with Austin Wilson before meeting Ehrich. Meanwhile, her husband-to-be was previously linked to K.C. Undercover actress Veronica Dunne and model Sommer Ray.