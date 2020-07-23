Demi Lovato’s found her “partner” for life in Max Ehrich.

Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 29, announced their engagement via Instagram on Thursday, July 23. In sharing their relationship milestone, the twosome posted a series of beachy proposal shots along with heartfelt messages about their next chapter together.

“@maxehrich — I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” the “I Love Me” singer wrote. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

The Grammy nominee added, “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich, for his part, said Lovato is “the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world.” He also noted how he “couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.”

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” the actor continued. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby 💍 .”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that the Camp Rock actress was dating the New Jersey-born star. Their romance came after Lovato ended her one-month fling with Austin Wilson in December 2019.

Us exclusively revealed in April that Ehrich had “plans to propose” to Lovato. A second insider told Us in June that “they’ve been talking about getting engaged.”

“Her family really likes him,” the source added. “He’ll likely propose within the next couple of months.”

The “Anyone” songstress also opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about settling down and starting a family. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” she explained in the publication’s May 2020 cover story. “So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”

Scroll down to learn more about Lovato’s husband-to-be.