Details on Demi Lovato's Giant Engagement Ring From Max Ehrich

The wedding bells are ringing for Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich — and we cannot get enough of the engagement ring!

On Thursday, July 23, the “Skyscraper” singer announced the exciting news in an Instagram post showing off the giant diamond ring on that finger.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a series of pics of the couple embracing and kissing. “To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

The bauble was designed by Peter Marco and according to a source, the center stone was from a family necklace before.

Brilliant Earth’s SVP of merchandising Kathryn Money estimates that the 8-carat emerald cut diamond is set on a platinum or white-gold band, with smaller trapezoid-shaped accent diamonds framing it. She estimates that the entire weight of the ring is somewhere between 9.5 and 11.5 carats. This would put the price roughly around half a million.

“We’ve continued to see emerald cut engagement rings surge in popularity. In fact, you’ll see this shape adorn the fingers of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, Nikki Bella and Alex Guarnashelli,” she told Us. “Many opt for elongated diamonds – including emeralds, elongated cushions and ovals – as their shape offers a flattering look, lengthening the wearer’s finger. As we see delicate settings trending, the thicker band gives Demi’s ring a traditional, timeless touch.”

In March 2020, Us confirmed that the duo was dating when a source close to Ehrich revealed that the relationship was off to a strong start. Then Us exclusively reported that the Emmy-nominated actor had “plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved,” adding that both “families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal.”

