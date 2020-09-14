It’s safe to say Selena Gomez won’t be invited to Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s upcoming nuptials — even if his alleged tweets about his fiancée’s former friend aren’t real.

Lovato, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 13, after alleged screenshots of Ehrich’s old social media posts about wanting to marry Gomez, 28, resurfaced.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” the “OK Not to Be OK” songstress began on Sunday via Instagram Stories.

While Lovato added that she wants her followers to focus on more important issues, including seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, she went on to acknowledge the interest in her personal life.

“But then I stop and think.. it’s hella rude but damn.. I get it,” she wrote. “And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s—t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

Lovato continued: “So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”

Ehrich, 29, for his part, has yet to publicly acknowledge his past social media activity. In one old clip circulating online, the soap star can be heard gushing about the “Past Life” singer, admitting he’s had a “major crush” on her since 2010.

“My teenage self, like, said it in an interview as well so it’s kind of been this ongoing thing but then like obviously I put it out on Twitter, and I didn’t even realize that would catch like — that people would take that like seriously,” he said in the old Instagram Live. “Honestly think Selena Gomez is an extraordinary women. What she stands for charity-wise, just being an activist, she just has a great heart. Her heart is in the right place. She loves Jesus. She loves God. She’s just like, she’s an angel, and I love her, but on top of that, I respect her musically and I want to make music with her. OK? I want to make a song with her and put out a song.”

Gomez isn’t the only woman that Ehrich has publicly praised in the past. Lovato previously shared his old post about her.

“All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant…” Ehrich tweeted in 2011.

Lovato quoted the tweet earlier this year and added, ”@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation.”

While alleged old posts about Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are also making the rounds, his comments about Gomez are making headlines because Lovato has had a tumultuous relationship with the “Rare” singer in the past. Most recently, the Sonny With a Chance alum confirmed that the two women were no longer friends during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar after she was asked about Gomez praising her Grammy’s performance.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt …” Lovato told the magazine before stopping herself. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Lovato and Ehrich, meanwhile, got engaged in July after a whirlwind romance. (Us Weekly confirmed that they were dating in March.) The “I Love Me” singer admitted earlier this month that quarantine “accelerated” their romance.

“I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Cause I love you,’” she recalled on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up. “Quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”