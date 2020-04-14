Putting the Disney days behind her. Demi Lovato spoke about her falling out with Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers for the first time in years in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her,” the 27-year-old “I Love Me” songstress told the magazine about Gomez, 27.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, who asked Lovato about the “Boyfriend” singer’s supportive Instagram post after the Grammys in February, the Camp Rock alum paused.

“[The Instagram post] felt,” Lovato said before stopping herself. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Lovato and Gomez grew up together after meeting on set of Barney and Friends in 2002. As they both rose to fame on the Disney Channel on Sonny With a Chance and Wizards of Waverly Place, respectively, the ups and downs in their friendship continued to make headlines.

The “Anyone” singer was also close to the Jonas Brothers after starring in the 2008 Disney film Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. While all three men reached out to her via social media after her July 2018 overdose, Lovato simply shook her head when asked if she is still in contact with the Jonas Brothers, including ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. She made a point to add, however, that she’s still friends with Miley Cyrus.

“She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have,” Lovato said. “But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

Lovato and Cyrus, 27, reunited via Instagram Live last month.

“Life is moving usually so fast that it’s hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives. You’ve been that person for me for so many years and we’ve been friends for so long,” the Hannah Montana alum told Lovato in March. “We can not talk forever and then some bulls—t will go down, and I’ll just know you’re the person I want to reach out to.”