Delena is back! After reuniting at the InStyle Awards presented by Perrier-Jouët on Monday, October 23, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato’s longtime friendship is back on.

“Demi and Selena rekindled recently. They’re cool now,” the insider tells Us. “Demi’s documentary really inspired her to rebuild relationships in her life and Selena was one of those relationships she wanted to make better. They’re friends again.”

Gomez, 25, publicly expressed her support for Lovato’s Simply Complicated documentary on October 17, by commenting on a teaser the “Confident” singer shared on her Instagram account. “This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you,” Gomez wrote. “You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.” The Camp Rock alum, 25, responded to the “Fetish” singer, writing: “Thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too,” and the childhood friends then followed each other on the social media app again.

The source said that there was nothing in particular that caused them to drift apart, and the event gave them an opportunity to reconnect. “Selena and Demi rekindled the friendship and this past Monday night was the first real time they saw each other and got to catch up in person,” the source tells Us. “There wasn’t one main reason that even broke them apart — a lot of their beef was just them being young girls.”

Look at how #coolforthesummer we are.. Friends for years, #sameoldlove 👯👭💕 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 10, 2015 at 8:49am PDT

The source added: “Some of it was Disney stuff, some of it was Jonas stuff, but no one knows what the main problem ever was. All teenage girls have drama with another girl at some point — and when those two teenage girls are Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, the entire world knows about it and makes it even worse. No hard feelings between them at all.”

The fashion event was the first time the pair were photographed together since they posed for a silly selfie together in September 2015. “Look at how #coolforthesummer we are..” Lovato captioned the pic of herself with Gomez. “Friends for years, #sameoldlove.”

The former Disney stars met while working on Barney & Friends as kids in 2002, and in January 2014, the “Same Old Love” singer opened up to Seventeen about why they drifted apart. “I’ve known her since we were 7 — and we did fall apart for a while,” Gomez said. “She was going through things and I was so young and it was confusing — I processed it saying, ‘OK, I don’t understand what she’s going through so I’m just going to do this.’ And I don’t think it was fair, and I’m so happy that I have her back in my life now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!