They’ve still got that same old love for each other! Selena Gomez expressed her support for longtime pal Demi Lovato, who just released her intimate and deeply personal documentary, Simply Complicated.

“This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you,” Gomez commented on a teaser for the film that Lovato posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 17. “You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum responded to the “Fetish” singer’s compliments shortly after. “Thank you so much, this means the world to me and more,” Lovato wrote in the comments section. “Love you too.”

Fans also noticed on Wednesday, October 18, that the “Bad Liar” songstress and the “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner began following one another on Instagram again. The friends also showed support for each other’s new music this summer via social media.

The former Disney stars, 25, met while costarring on the kids’ show Barney and Friends in 2002. Although they were attached at the hip for nearly a decade, the 13 Reasons Why producer and the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer drifted apart. “I’ve known her since we were 7 — and we did fall apart for a while,” Gomez told Seventeen in January 2014 of her and Lovato’s relationship. “She was going through things and I was so young and it was confusing — I processed it saying, ‘OK, I don’t understand what she’s going through so I’m just going to do this.’ And I don’t think it was fair, and I’m so happy that I have her back in my life now.”

Nonetheless, the pop stars have continued to support one another’s careers throughout the years. “We’ve had periods of time where we grew apart and we just didn’t really talk,” Lovato said on an episode of Live From MTV in May 2013. “But now we’re in a place where I think we realized that life is so short and that when you have people in your life that you love so much, then you should always be around them.”

The duo also reunited on Saturday, October 14, at the star-studded Somos Una Voz benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the recent natural disasters in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Mexico.

