Reunited and it feels so good! Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato hugged it out last night at a red carpet event, and it’s the first time they’ve taken a photo together in more than six years. In a coincidence we’re choosing to believe is a show of solidarity, they happened to both be wearing purple eye makeup!

Selena Gomez Compliments Demi Lovato’s ‘Bold’ and ‘Real’ Documentary

What’s just as good as their friendship being back on track is that both stars, who met on Barney & Friends as kids, slayed with their fashion and beauty at the InStyle Awards presented by Perrier-Jouët on Monday, October 23.

Lovato, 25, looked lovely in her lilac belted dress from Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2018 collection and silver Gianvito Rossi heels, and Stylish is obsessed with how the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer rocked lavender eye makeup to match her gown. Gomez chose a black LBD by Jacquemus’ Spring 2018 line and Jacquemus’ geometric sandals, which feature a mismatched set of block heels that Emily Ratajkowski previously sported too.

See Demi Lovato’s Amazing Braid From Every Angle

The 25-year-old also wore purple eyeshadow, but in a much darker plum shade than Lovato did, which created a shimmery, smokey eye perfect for fall. It’s no surprise both singers went for the shade — it’s a hue that’s been showing up on celeb lids for awhile now, notably at the MTV VMAs in August. In deep hues, it’s a rich, warm alternative to gray that stands out from across the room.

So happy & grateful to have this amazing lady presenting the #InStyleAwards to me tonight ❤️🙏🏼 @selenagomez @instylemagazine ❤️❤️ A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Gomez was on hand to present an award to her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, while Lovato scored the Advocate Award. We’re so glad to see fashion bringing these two former friends back together, although their photo op may just be a first step in mending their friendship. A guest tells Us Weekly that the girls were not seated by each other, didn’t speak during the dinner and that Gomez left before Lovato received her award.

Selena Gomez's Hairstylist Reveals Her Trick for Sexy Volume

Lovato originally unfollowed the “Fetish” singer on Twitter in 2014 and admitted that the former BFFs grew apart to Andy Cohen. But at least now they’re Instagram official again (Gomez recently commented on a post of Lovato’s) and posing for pics together, so we hope we’ll have more cute moments between these two in the future. Whether they’ll involve purple eye makeup is more unclear!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!