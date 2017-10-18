???? @selenagomez ? by @theweeknd #makeup @hungvanngo #hairbydaniellepriano A post shared by Danielle Priano (@daniellepriano) on Oct 11, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

Pump up the volume! We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to give our hair the fullness of our dreams — and look to celebs like Selena Gomez for style inspiration. Last month, Gomez’s boyfriend, the Weeknd posted a snapshot of the singer rocking a next-level half-up hairstyle that was equal parts Bardot-esque and modern. Naturally, we had to know how celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano created the look — and we got an uber clever beauty trick in the process!

Priano explained that the idea came about while she was working with Hung Vanngo. As they chatted about what style to go it with the look simply came to her as modern day twist on a ‘60s ‘do.

To give Gomez her enviable Brigitte-body, Priano first blew dry the singer’s locks. Then, she applied dry shampoo (you can use the Pantene Pro-V Blowout Extend Dry Shampoo) before teasing to give the hair some volume.

Pro tip: If you’re not good at teasing your hair, Priano has the perfect alternative. “Section out the top of your hair and the crown area. Once you’ve done that, tie a small bun at the crown, secure with pins and use the hair on the top section to cover it, which will create the illusion of height,” said Priano. #Genius.

Priano suggests that after you either tease or use her trick, apply some texture paste to the mid-shaft and end of the hair to give your tresses some sexy separation. Then secure the hair half-up with bobby pins and use Pantene Pro-V Air Spray Extra Hold Alcohol Free Hairspray to smooth any static or flyaways.

Volume without needing to tease? Sign Us up!

