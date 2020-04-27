Growing up. Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have both had their fair share of ups and downs over the years — and their personal struggles have had an impact on their relationship.

“Demi has no beef with Selena and there is no animosity between them,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re just not friends at this point.”

The 27-year-old “Skyscraper” singer opened up about dealing with cancel culture during an interview on Jameela Jamil‘s “I Weigh” podcast on Friday, April 24. “I’ve been canceled so many times, I can’t even count … the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing … It just doesn’t even affect me anymore,” Lovato explained. “There are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you’re canceled and you should stay canceled.”

Her honest commentary on cancel culture came shortly after she made headlines for what many fans thought were shady posts about Gomez, 27. While the Camp Rock star didn’t publicly deny that she wrote any of the posts, the source tells Us that “Demi is telling people the Finsta account wasn’t hers, that it’s a fake profile that she doesn’t use and the photos that were making fun of Selena were edited and photoshopped.”

Before the burner account drama, Lovato had previously admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that she was “not friends” with Gomez anymore. The pair of Disney Channel alums were nearly inseparable after meeting on the set of Barney and Friends in 2002, but grew apart as they got older and each faced the harsh realities of fame.

“Selena has always tried to be nice to Demi, but over the last couple of years especially, the both of them have been through personal struggles,” the source adds. “In the past, Demi felt like Selena wasn’t always there for her and that the friendship wasn’t reciprocated.”

However, a second source clarifies that the former BFFs had not been very close during their respective ups and downs. “They haven’t been close friends since they were teenagers, so they haven’t really been there for each other during many of their public struggles,” the insider says. “They’ve always been pleasant when they’ve seen each other but haven’t been close for many, many years.”