Selena Gomez may be the one with a song called “Cut You Off,” but Demi Lovato is taking a cue from her former friend’s playbook.

“Learning to set boundaries with other people — that was something that I have just learned over the past year and a half,” the 27-year-old “Anyone” singer began on Jameela Jamil’s “I Weigh” podcast on Friday, April 24. “I had to learn that not setting boundaries put me in the position I was in. Talking about every detail of every part of my life, whether it be a relationship or whether it be my recovery, nothing was sacred to me anymore.”

Lovato, who completed a 90-day stint in treatment for her substance abuse struggles in October 2018, added that she’s had to “cut a lot of toxic people” out of her life in the past year.

“I kind of used to have this mentally that if I had negative experience with someone I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right,” she explained. “I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either. Trying to maintain close friendships with some of my exes just isn’t realistic.”

Lovato continued: “I was afraid of fully letting go of people. And now that I’ve been able to fully let go out of people, that was another thing that I’ve had to learn when it comes to coming toxic people out of your life. If they’re an ex, it’s for a reason.”

The “I Love Me” songstress’ appearance on Jamil’s podcast come weeks after she confirmed she was no longer in contact with Gomez, 27, and the Jonas Brothers, including ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with [Selena],” Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar in her cover story, published on April 14. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

While Lovato hasn’t been spotted with her former Disney costars in recent years, she previously made it a point to say she was still close with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The That ‘70s Show star, who dated Lovato on and off for six years, even rushed to her side following her July 2018 overdose.

“Demi and Wilmer are still in constant communication,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2018, noting that the pair “speak over the phone pretty much every day and see each other often.”

Valderrama has since moved on with Amanda Pacheco. The 39-year-old actor proposed to the 28-year-old model in January after eight months of dating.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” Lovato told Harper’s Baazar. “But we’re not in each other’s lives [anymore].”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Lovato is “getting really serious” with boyfriend Max Ehrich.