Big, big plans! Wilmer Valderrama gave insight into his wedding planning process amid the coronavirus pandemic with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

“When we’re on, we’re on. When we’re working, we’re working full time. So, I think it’s a very exciting time to continue to cultivate relationships,” the That ’70s Show alum, 40, told Entertainment Tonight of the isolation period on Tuesday, April 14. “It’s a very exciting time to continue to plan and to understand and to learn about one another and I think that’s the gift of the time that we’ve been given.”

Valderrama revealed that he is quarantining with the 29-year-old at home, which is just steps away from where his family is isolating. “Early on in my life, I was able to buy a little lot. Then I bought the neighbor’s house and I moved my mom next door,” he explained.

“My dad is staying in the same property as well. My fiancée is here with me, and my little sister lives with my mom. So, I’ve been able to build a little village around me,” he continued, before joking, “I call it Hacienda Valderrama now.”

At the start of the new year, Valderrama and Pacheco revealed that they were engaged after eight months of dating. He popped the question while the couple were on a San Diego beach on January 1. “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020,” the duo captioned their Instagram announcement posts the following day.

During the quarantine period, Valderrama and Pacheco celebrated their one-year anniversary. “March 22, 2019. I met your adventurous soul. March 22, 2020. A year later, in a blink,” he wrote via Instagram last month, sharing several photos from the past year. “We look back at a road full of memories … worth of any lifetime … Well, my fiancée, shall we play this back? #ItsJustUsNow #Quarantine.”

Before proposing to Pacheco, the NCIS actor has been involved in several high-profile romances including Minka Kelly in 2012, Lindsay Lohan in 2004 and Mandy Moore from 2000 to 2002. His longest public relationship was with Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for its May 2020 issue, the 27-year-old “I Love Me” singer opened up about her former beau’s engagement. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” the Disney Channel alum explained. “But we’re not in each other’s lives [and] haven’t spoken in a long time.”